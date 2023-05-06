Emirates Announces Major Recruitment Drive in Karachi and Islamabad

Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, has unveiled dates for the recruitment of cabin crew in two Pakistani cities, Islamabad and Karachi. This is part of the airline’s global recruitment drive to hire cabin crew.

Emirates will conduct “invite-only,” recruitments in Islamabad and Karachi on 17 May and 19 May, respectively. The interview and assessment process will start at 9 AM on these dates and only candidates who apply via its website will be called.

Emirates recruits in two ways, “open day” and “invite only.” During open days, applicants can show up at the recruitment venue without submitting any application beforehand. They must follow all guidelines on the website before heading there.

For invites only, candidates must submit an online application and then they will be invited to the next round of the process via email.

Here is the important information that you need to know:

Requirements

To qualify for the Emirates cabin crew, candidates must fulfill the following requirements:

Proficiency in written and spoken English (additional languages are preferred).

Possess a friendly and collaborative personality.

Minimum height of 160cm and the ability to reach 212cm high.

Meet the employment visa criteria set by the UAE.

Additionally, candidates must also have:

At least one year of experience in hospitality or customer service.

High school education (Grade 12) as a minimum.

No visible tattoos while wearing the Emirates cabin crew uniform.

How to Apply

Islamabad and Karachi residents can apply online by clicking here.

Recruitment Day Dress Code

During the recruitment process, candidates are required to adhere to a specific dress code. Male candidates must have neat hair, and clean-shaven faces, and wear business attire as well as formal shoes.

Female candidates are required to tie their hair back neatly and wear full makeup, business attire as well as high-heeled shoes.

Benefits

Emirates offers several attractive benefits to its crew members, which are as follows: