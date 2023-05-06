You Can Travel to This Popular Tourist Destination From Dubai for Only 10 Dirhams

Cebu Pacific, a prominent airline in the Philippines, has announced a special offer on its 10th-anniversary celebrations, allowing travelers to book one-way flights from Dubai to Manila for AED 10 only.

The offer is available for booking from 5 May to 9 May for travel between 1 June and 30 November 2023. Cebu Pacific operates two flights per day between Dubai and Manila.

Compared to other airlines, Cebu Pacific’s ticket prices can be up to 54% less expensive, making air travel more affordable for Filipino expats and tourists.

Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Cebu Pacific, Candice Iyog, underscored the importance of Dubai as a key destination for the airline, owing to the presence of many Filipinos working there to support their families and contribute to the country’s economy.

She maintained that Cebu Pacific will continue to support Filipinos living in Dubai by providing the fastest route back home and ensuring connectivity between the Philippines and other popular overseas destinations.

By increasing capacity on the Dubai-Manila route by 109% of its pre-pandemic level, the airline expects to add up to 29,000 more seats per month in May this year.