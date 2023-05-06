UAE Witnesses Up to 39% Drop in Fuel Prices Within a Year

Petrol and diesel prices in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decreased by up to 39% in less than a year. The price of E-Plus 91 has fallen from AED 4.44 to AED 2.97 per liter, which is over a 33% drop, according to Arabian Business.

Likewise, diesel prices have also dropped massively by almost 39% from AED 4.76 to AED 2.91 per liter. The cost of filling up a petrol tank has reached its highest level this year, despite an overall decline in prices at gas stations.

Meanwhile, diesel is currently cheaper than it has been all year. These price changes can be attributed to the constantly fluctuating global energy market.

In 2020, UAE’s Fuel Price Committee froze fuel rates due to the pandemic. However, these controls were lifted in March 2021 as oil prices started to rise globally. The committee now adjusts fuel prices in the country based on global market conditions.

Here is the table showing the decrease in fuel prices within a year:

Fuel Type Price in May 2023 Price in June 2022 Percentage Decline Special 95 AED 3.05/liter AED 4.520/liter 32.5% Super 98 AED 3.16/liter AED 4.63/liter 32% E-Plus AED 2.97/liter AED 4.44/liter 33% Diesel AED 2.91/liter AED 4.76/liter 39%

Via Arabian Business