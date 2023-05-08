Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s Sister Obtains American Visit Visa

Islamabad High Court conducted a hearing regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s request for release from the American prison and transfer to Pakistan, on Monday.

According to the reports, an American visa has been obtained, and a meeting has been arranged with Dr. Siddiqui for three days from 29 to 31 May in the American prison. Dr. Siddiqui’s sister, Fauzia Siddiqui, and American lawyer, Clive Smith, will be meeting with her during this time.

During the hearing, the court ordered the government to assist the Ministry of External Affairs in providing an independent mental health professional for Dr. Siddiqui’s psychological evaluation.

The court also ordered that all documents and information related to Dr. Siddiqui should be shared with her lawyer. The American lawyer made it clear that this information will not be used for any other purpose.

The court has adjourned further hearing on the case until 30 June.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been directed to maintain contact with the United States Government as well as the Pakistani Mission in Washington for the well-being of Dr. Siddiqui and her early release.