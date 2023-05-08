Lahore Fines Over 7,000 Underaged Drivers

Lahore traffic police cracked down on underage drivers. The department issued over 7,000 challans, while under 20,000 underaged drivers were let off with a warning.

According to a media report, the traffic police initiated this operation on strict orders of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Mustansar Feroze. The department warned the parents of more than 20,000 underaged drivers who left the house with motorcycles without consent.

The department also impounded several motorcycles being driven by youngsters. CTO Lahore advised the parents not to allow their young children to drive motorcycles, cars, or rickshaws. Such a careless act often becomes a cause for huge mishaps.

The CTO warned the parents that from the next weekend, motorcycles, vehicles, and rickshaws being driven by underaged drivers will be impounded at the police stations. He said that parents should play a positive role in discouraging young drivers and remember that they will be responsible in case of accidents.

The operation is currently confined only to Lahore.