Two New Police Stations Added to Islamabad

Islamabad now has 27 police stations, with the addition of the Hamak and Sumbal police stations. According to reports, alterations have also been made to the jurisdiction of 25 existing police stations.

The authorities have designated the current Sangjani police station building in G-13 for another police station. The Sangjani police station will be relocated near Sangjani Bazaar.

Furthermore, the jurisdiction of the Sangjani and Tarnol police stations has been modified. The authority of the Sangjani police station will now extend on each side of the road from the Tarnol railway junction to Sangjani Pickett. Similarly, the Tarnol police station’s authority will now be extended to the two sides of the road starting at the Tarnol railway crossing to G-14.

In other news, the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi conducted an operation on Sunday to combat unlawful and unauthorized transportation of wheat and wheat products. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 638 cars and the recovery of nearly 14,500 metric tonnes of wheat. Furthermore, 200 people were detained in connection with these unlawful activities.