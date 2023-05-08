Price Hike: Suzuki Bikes Now Cost Up To Rs. 521,000

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has increased the prices of its motorcycles for the fifth time in 2023. While the automaker did not cite a particular reason, the recent inflation is likely the cause.

PSMC also hasn’t updated the prices on its official website. However, a 3S dealership has told ProPakistani that the company has notified new prices for its two-wheelers. With effect from May 9, the new ex-factory prices of PSMC bikes will be as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD 110S 322,000 335,000 13,000 GS 150 350,000 364,000 14,000 GSX 125 469,000 488,000 19,000 GR 150 501,000 521,000 20,000

Pak Suzuki continues to face operational hiccups, forcing it to announce another round of non-production days (NPDs) in May 2023.

In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company cited inventory shortage as a reason for the car and bike assembly plant shutdown, which will take place from May 2 to May 9, 2023.

This means that the price hike on the same day as the production resumption is not a coincidence.