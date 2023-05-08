Price of Gold in Pakistan Shatters Another Record

The price of gold in Pakistan began the week with another massive increase on Monday on its way to another all-time high.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 1,400 per tola to Rs. 226,900 while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 194,530.

During the last week, the price of gold had registered an increase in all sessions except for Friday when the price declined by Rs. 300 per tola. The aggregate increase in the week came in at Rs. 6,000 per tola.

The price of gold registered an increase of more than Rs. 10,000 per tola in March and followed it up with another increase of over Rs. 10,000 per tola in April.

In the international market, the price of gold increased today with spot gold up 0.3 percent to $2,022.01 per ounce by 1156 GMT while US gold futures were also up 0.3 percent to $2,030.40.