Punjab Government Revises Passing Criteria for Science Subjects

The Punjab government has declared its intention to change the requirements for passing matriculation and intermediate examinations in science courses from the next academic year.

The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has ruled that to pass each science topic in the yearly examinations, students must now obtain an overall score of 66 out of 200. This is a shift from the prior criteria of obtaining 33% in both the theoretical and practical tests in order to pass scientific disciplines.

The provincial administration has also agreed to change the timing of intermediate and matriculation examinations, with yearly exams starting in March of the following academic year. The decision to alter the passing requirements for science disciplines was taken during an IBCC meeting in Islamabad.

The chairs of the province’s nine intermediate and secondary education boards met to address the issues contributing to an increased number of pupils failing science courses. According to an IBCC representative, the committee examined the grading system for science-related subjects due to the high percentage of failure across all boards.

Students used to have to pass both the theory and practical examinations separately. In many situations, students who received great scores in theory exams failed because they performed poorly in the practical ones. Students will need only 66 aggregate marks in both exams of a science subject to passing the matriculation or intermediate level, even if they fail the practical test, under the revised requirements.

Furthermore, due to the extremely hot weather in summer, the province’s matriculation and intermediate examinations will begin in March. These improvements are intended to strengthen the province’s education system and create more opportunities for students to excel in their academic pursuits.