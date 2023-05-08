Punjab Govt Sets Up Special Cell to Deal With Promotion Issues

Mohsin Naqvi, the interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, took to Twitter on Sunday to declare that the Punjab government has established a special cell to tackle employee promotion concerns from grades 01 to 20. He designated Muhammad Ahmad, a Special Secretary, as the point of contact for the cell’s operations.

The Chief Minister emphasized that government personnel having concerns about departmental or promotion situations should not hesitate to approach the special cell created in the CM Office.

CM Naqvi gave contact information for CM’s Focal Person and Special Secretary, Muhammad Ahmad, requesting authorities to contact him at 042-99203268 or 0324-4440226.

In related news, Mohsin Naqvi led the 15th Provincial Cabinet meeting at the CM Office, last week. During the meeting, the government made an important decision to move towards e-governance by replacing the traditional file system in every government department with an e-filing paperless system by May 15. This move is expected to save billions of rupees.