CDA Demolishes 30 Houses in One of Islamabad’s Most Expensive Sectors

On the order of the Islamabad High Court, CDA’s grand operation against the occupants in Sector F-11.

CDA demolished 30 illegally built houses, 15 shops, and 11 boundary walls constructed on the government land. Government land worth billions of rupees was recovered in the operation.

On the direction of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal, CDA Enforcement, Land and Rehabilitation, ICT Police and Islamabad administration are participating in the operation.

Last week, Member Estate and his team conducted a mega operation and removed all the illegal structures from park enclave phase III. 50 houses built on government land were demolished and four people were arrested for obstructing the operation. The operation aimed to remove encroachment from the acquired land

After the encroachments in the park enclave phase III, encroachments from phases I and II will also be removed.

Member Estate supervised the operation on the direction of Chairman CDA Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Enforcement Directorate, Land and Restoration, Islamabad Administration, and ICT Police participated in the operation.