UAE Evacuates 176 People From Crisis-Stricken Sudan

The fourth evacuation plane from crisis-stricken Sudan arrived in Abu Dhabi, carrying 176 people, including journalists from seven different countries on Saturday.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the rescue efforts are part of the country’s emergency assistance to promote global solidarity and partnership.

In total, UAE has rescued around 566 people from Sudan, with priority granted to the sick, elderly, children, and women.

MoFAIC assured that UAE will continue to support evacuees from all countries to help them return to their respective nations safely.

The Ministry also emphasized its dedication to cooperating with global partners to serve the Sudanese people’s best interests.

It highlighted the importance of enhancing efforts toward ensuring a ceasefire and resuming political dialogue for the sake of stability in Sudan. World Health Organization (WHO) and UAE also sent two relief planes to Sudan under a joint initiative on Friday.

Sudan Crisis

An extremely concerning situation unfolded in Sudan after a local paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), took over the control of Khartoum International Airport (KRT), resulting in armed clashes with the Sudanese Army.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, over 500 civilians have died as a result of the conflict between two generals, while more than 4,500 have been injured.