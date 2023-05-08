Zong 4G Partners with Allied Rental Modaraba – Caterpillar As Their Exclusive Communications Provider

Zong 4G, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications networks, has partnered with Allied Rental Modaraba – Caterpillar, a leading equipment and machinery rental provider in Pakistan, to develop synergies for communication services and digital solutions.

The partnership aims to pave the way for digital transformation in Pakistan’s manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors.

Under the contract and MOU signed by both parties, Zong 4G will provide all necessary support to Allied Rental Modaraba – Caterpillar to bring diversity and advancement to Pakistan’s industrial landscape through digitalization.

The partnership will lead to the development of joint ventures in the areas of digital and SaaS solutions, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, the spokesperson for Zong 4G said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Allied Rental Modaraba – Caterpillar to bring digital solutions to Pakistan’s manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors. Our partnership will help in creating new business opportunities, improving productivity, and driving economic growth in the country.”

“As a leading telecommunications network, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest technologies and digital solutions to help them stay ahead of the competition.”

The partnership between Zong 4G and Allied Rental Modaraba – Caterpillar is a significant step towards digital transformation and innovation in Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

With the help of cutting-edge digital solutions and communication services, the two companies aim to revolutionize how businesses operate in the country.