New Huawei MatePad and MateBooks Confirmed to Launch Next Week

Huawei recently introduced the P60 Pro and Mate X3 in Europe earlier this week, marking the beginning of an eventful summer for the company. On May 18, in a highly anticipated event in China, Huawei will unveil a range of new gadgets including a new MatePad model and a smartwatch.

While the official Weibo post did not disclose the specific name of the upcoming slate, rumors suggest that it might be called the Huawei MatePad Air. Notably, several models have already received certification, including a Wi-Fi-only variant (DBY2-W00) and two 4G-enabled versions (DBY2-AL00 and DBY2Z-AL00).

ITHome, a Chinese publication, has reported that the upcoming tablet will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and an 8,200 mAh battery that supports 40W charging. Huawei often tends to use older flagship chips since its barred from using the latest 5G-powered technology.

Although the exact price is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated to fall between the price range of the MatePad 11 (2023) ($318) and the MatePad Pro 11 (2022) ($505). The official teaser campaign should start soon enough, which will reveal more official details over the upcoming days.

In addition to the tablet, Huawei’s Summer Product Launch event on the 18th is also expected to showcase the new Huawei Watch 4 series and the latest MateBook laptops, which will go up against Apple’s MacBooks.

It is unclear when these products will arrive in the global market.