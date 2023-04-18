Huawei Nova 11 Series Launched Starting At $363

Huawei made a major announcement in China by unveiling the Nova 11 series. The series comprises three phones, namely the vanilla Nova 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Ultra, all featuring a unique green color scheme.

All three phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset and offer LTE cellular connectivity.

Let’s start with the Pro and Ultra phones.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro and Ultra

The primary distinguishing feature between the Pro and Ultra models is that the latter supports two-way satellite messaging via the Beidou constellation and comes at a higher price.

Both devices are constructed around a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The resolution of the display is 2652 x 1200 pixels, and some variants have Kunlun Glass protection with slightly curved edges. The front-facing camera features a pill-shaped hole in the upper left corner to accommodate the dual selfie cameras.

The front-facing camera setup includes a 60MP wide camera with a 100-degree field of view and an 8MP camera with 2x optical zoom for portrait photography.

At the back of the devices, there are three more cameras, highlighted by a 50MP primary camera with an aperture that can switch between f/1.4 and f/4.0, an RYYB sensor, and laser autofocus. Additionally, there is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a “ten-channel color temperature sensor” that assists in adjusting the colors of the other two cameras.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro and Ultra models are equipped with 4,500 mAh batteries that support 100W charging. The necessary adapter for charging is included in the retail box. Additional features include HarmonyOS 3.0 and vegan leather back on the Green and Black models, while the White and Gold models feature glass backs.

The Nova 11 Pro comes in two storage options of 256 GB and 512 GB, whereas the Nova 11 Ultra only comes with 512 GB storage.

Prices for the Nova 11 Pro start from $510, but without the Kunlun Glass protection, which costs an additional $30. Doubling the storage capacity costs $582 but without the fancy glass protection.

The Nova 11 Ultra is priced at $655, which includes Kunlun Glass protection and two-way satellite messaging at an additional cost of $70.

Huawei Nova 11

The standard Nova 11 model features the same 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it with a slightly smaller 6.7-inch diagonal display that is completely flat.

The back of the device contains the same 50MP + 8MP camera pair, as well as the color temperature sensor. On the front, the zoom selfie camera has been removed, leaving only the 60MP 100-degree field-of-view shooter with 4K video recording.

The battery capacity remains at 4,500mAh, but the charging is limited to 66W. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 with BLE, and the user interface is HarmonyOS 3.0 – which is not surprising.

The available color options for the device are Green, Black, White, and Gold, but all of them come with plastic on top. The 128 GB version is priced at $363, while the 256 GB version is priced at $410.

Adding Kunlun Glass to the more expensive option costs an additional $30. Additionally, there is a 512 GB storage option that is only available in Green or Black and comes with the fancier protective glass for $495.

Specifications