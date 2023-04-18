Huawei Enjoy 60X Launched With Largest Battery and Tallest Display of 2023

Huawei has recently unveiled a range of new products in China, among which the affordable Enjoy 60X smartphone and the iconic Band 8 took the spotlight. Let’s delve into the details of the Enjoy 60X, which boasts a massive 7,000 mAh battery and a unique design.

Huawei Enjoy 60X

The device centers around a large 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The Snapdragon 680 SoC handles the processing tasks, with 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of built-in storage. The device comes with HarmonyOS 3.0 pre-installed.

Equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, the Enjoy 60X captures stunning photos. On the front, a single 8MP selfie camera is housed within the notch.

As previously mentioned, the Enjoy 60X is designed to last beyond a full day of usage, thanks to its gigantic 7,000 mAh battery. Even with moderate to heavy use, the battery should keep you unplugged for at least two days. However, charging might take longer than usual, as it only supports 22.5W input.

Interestingly, only the 512 GB storage variant can perform reverse charging via cable at 22.5W.

The Enjoy 60X is available in five different color options, and the material used for the back cover varies depending on the color selected. The Orange and one of the Black versions feature a faux leather finish, while the White, Green, and other Black options are made of plain plastic.

Currently, information regarding pricing and availability has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether the Enjoy 60X will be released outside of China.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU: Adreno 610

Adreno 610 OS : Harmony OS 3.0

: Harmony OS 3.0 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.95″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution, 90Hz

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB, 12 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 50 MP, 26mm (wide), 1/1.8″, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

: Colors: Black, Silver, Green, Orange

Black, Silver, Green, Orange Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 7,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging, reverse wired charging

: 7,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging, reverse wired charging Price: N/A

Huawei Band 8

Band 8 offers a modest upgrade compared to its predecessor, with most of the hardware unchanged. Although the new band weighs 14 grams without the strap, which is a reduction from 16 grams, it still boasts a 1.47-inch OLED screen with 194 x 369px resolution.

The new Band 8 has a more blocky appearance, featuring flat sides, and the strap is designed to be easier to handle.

Huawei is emphasizing the additional features of the band, such as the enhanced TruSleep 3.0 tracker, TruSeen 5.0 for heart rate monitoring and other bodily functions, and TruSport, which can recognize 100 different activities.

In addition, the software enables you to personalize your watch face by selecting from over a thousand pre-installed options, some of which support the Always-on Display (AoD) feature.

The band is available in Green, Black, and Pink color options without NFC for $39 or with NFC for $45. Furthermore, there is a Black/Orange variant with a fabric strap that costs $40 without NFC and $46 with NFC.