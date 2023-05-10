Price Hike Imminent as Proton Plans to Restart Bookings Soon

Import restrictions from the government due to the ongoing economic meltdown have hit the car industry hard. Various automakers are observing intermittent production shutdowns.

In a recent discussion with ProPakistani, a representative of an Al-Haj Proton dealership stated that the company is not taking reservations for its cars due to an inventory shortage as a result of the aforementioned issues.

The representative did say, however, that the company will likely start taking bookings for its cars soon at new prices. He added, without mentioning the exact date, that the booking resumption will likely take place in mid-May.

Proton X70 recently started becoming popular among Pakistani SUV buyers. Although, the economic turmoil has brought its progress and momentum to a grinding halt. Proton Saga, on the other hand, has some serious ground to cover in sales and popularity compared to its competitors.

Time will tell if Proton will be able to accomplish such feats, especially after the impending price hikes.