Kia Sportage Black Edition Vs Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Vs MG HS Essence

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has finally launched Kia Sportage ‘Black Limited Edition’ in Pakistan. The company initially debuted the HS in late 2019.

Since its debut, Sportage has been a favorite among crossover SUV buyers in Pakistan. The snazzy new ‘Black Edition’ aims to capitalize on the popularity and compete with the premium crossovers.

At its price point, Sportage Black Edition has two fierce direct competitors, namely, Hyundai Tucson Ultimate and MG HS Essence. So does the Sportage Black Edition have what it takes to subdue its rivals? Let us find out:

Exterior

Kia Sportage Black Edition

Over the years, Pakistanis have grown accustomed to Sportage’s quirky looks. But the Black Edition takes the game to a whole new level.

The front end has the same LED headlights with quad-DRLs, Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille, and a radical front bumper design. Although everything, including the emblem, has been completely blacked-out, giving the SUV a sinister look.

On the side, the SUV has 19″ gloss black alloy wheels — an inch larger than the FWD and AWD variants. Furthermore, everything on the side, including door sashes, handles, moldings, and roof rails is now fully black.

The rear end has the same overall design, with the addition of darkened Kia, Sportage, and AWD emblems, as well as a gloss black rear scuff plate.

To sum it up, the quirky styling of Sportage hasn’t aged as badly as the next SUV on this list. Plus, the ‘blackening’ of the exterior has enhanced its overall aesthetic.

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate

Tucson, while subtle and handsome, is getting a bit stale nowadays. It has a large hexagonal grille with slats, angular headlights, a smooth hood, and a noisy-bumper design.

With silver roof rails, body-colored door handles, and a set of sharp alloy wheels, the side profile appears clean and simple.

The rear features elongated taillights, two reflectors at the bottom, a boot lid that slopes forward, and a shark-fin antenna. Compared to other SUVs, Tucson looks a bit outdated, especially since the international debut of a new model.

MG HS Essence

Two years after its debut, MG HS is still among Pakistan’s best-looking crossover SUVs. It offers a perfect blend of classic good looks and contemporary styling cues.

The front headlights are subtle yet appealing, with projector lamps and distinctive DRLs that also work as turn signals. A chrome trim piece encircles the star-patterned front grille, which features a large MG logo in the center.

The side profile of the SUV is ordinary, but the 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and chrome strips surrounding the A, B, and C pillars give it a flashy look.

The taillights resemble the third-generation BMW X3. These, in addition to sharp reflectors, dual exhausts, and a scuff-plate-like trim below, comprise an elegant rear fascia.

Overall, HS Essence boasts a better design than its competitor. A pity that MG only offers the SUV in only black or white paint options.

Interior

Sportage Black Edition

Other than going from beige and brown to black and grey, the interior of the new Sportage is largely the same as the standard models.

The design is straightforward and effective, but there are other SUVs on the market with more modern interiors.

It has leatherette seats, a spacious and comfortable cabin that can easily accommodate 5 people. The interior is enhanced by reclining rear seats and a panoramic sunroof.

All of these factors combine to create a slightly dated but adequate family SUV.

Tucson Ultimate

In terms of design, Hyundai Tucson has almost the same issues as the Sportage. The cockpit is slightly more modern than the Sportage, with a more angular and complex dash design.

It has a 10′′ infotainment screen, a soft-touch dashboard, an instrument panel with a digital screen for additional information, leatherette seats, and a spacious and comfortable cabin space.

Tucson also has a decent interior that is starting to show age.

HS Essence

The premium look and feel of the interior is one of the main reasons for MG HS’s popularity.

The interior features stitched leather seats, soft-touch door panels, and dashboard, and brushed aluminum trim pieces throughout.

HS’s cabin is the most spacious compared to its competitors. Even on longer journeys, it can comfortably seat four adult passengers. HS is a practical and luxurious SUV for a family of five.

Measurements

The measurements of all three SUVs are as follows:

Measurements HS Essence Sportage Black Edition Tucson Ultimate Overall Length 4,574 mm 4,485 mm 4,480 mm Width 1,876 mm 1,855 mm 1,850 mm Overall Height 1,685 mm 1,635 mm 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,722 mm 2,670 mm 2,670 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm 172 mm 172 mm Luggage Capacity 463 Liters 491 liters 491 liters Max. Curb Weight 1,550 KG 1,544 kg 1,500 kg

Performance

Sportage and Tucson (Same Powertrain and Other Mechanical Components)

Both, Kia Sportage Black Edition and Hyundai Tucson Ultimate have the same powertrains and other mechanical components — a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 155 hp of power and 196 Nm of torque to all four wheels via a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs consist of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. They also have disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As reported by owners on various forums, both Tucson and Sportage have a fuel economy of 10-12 kilometers per liter.

MG HS Essence

HS comes with a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that sends 160 horsepower (hp) and 250 Newton meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a 7-speed automatic transmission.

It consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes on all tires with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

MG HS has a claimed fuel economy of 10 to 14 km/liter, which, given the size and the heft of the vehicle, seems to be an optimistic figure.

Features

The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Sportage Black Edition Tucson Ultimate HS Essence Safety

Central Power Doorlocks Yes Yes Yes Contact Sensing Doorlocks and Windows Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Camera Rear Only Rear Only Surround View All-Wheel Drive Yes Yes No Hill Start and Descent Brake Assist Yes Yes Hill-Start Only Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Yes Yes Yes Parking Assist Yes Yes Yes Lane Departure Warning No No Yes Forward Collision Warning No No Yes Automatic Headlights Yes Yes Yes Blind Spot Detection System No No Yes Lane Keep Assist No No Yes Rear Cross Traffic Alert No No Yes Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Normal Normal Adaptive Airbags 2 2 6 Convenience

Power Tailgate Yes Yes Yes Infotainment System w/ Android Auto and Apple Carplay No Yes Yes Gauge Cluster with TFT Screen Yes Yes Yes Multiple Driving Modes Yes Yes Yes Wireless Phone Charger No Yes No Dual Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Auto defogging system Yes Yes Yes Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding and Heating Function Yes Yes Yes Puddle lamp Yes Yes Yes Ambient Lighting No No Yes Cooled Glove Box No Yes No Keyless entry and go Yes Yes Yes Adjustable steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Electronically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated Front Seats No No Yes Reclinable rear seats Yes Yes No ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes Rear USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper Yes Yes Yes

Price

The prices of all variants of these SUVs are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) MG HS Essence 8,800,000 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 8,859,000 Kia Sportage Black Edition 9,050,000

Verdict

The comparison reveals that Kia Sportage Black Edition may be a competitor to MG HS Essence and Tucson GLS Ultimate in terms of car category, but not in terms of value for money.

Both, Tucson Ultimate and HS Essence cost less than Sportage Black Edition. The former offers almost the same features, while the latter offers better features than the new Sportage.

The only thing new for Sportage Black Edition is its looks. Time will tell if this update is enough to keep the aging Sportage relevant in Pakistan.