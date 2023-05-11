Price of Gold in Pakistan Declines Slightly After Hitting Record High

After registering the biggest single-day increase a day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan declined on Thursday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 2,700 per tola to Rs. 237,300 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 2,314 to Rs. 203,447.

Despite today’s retreat, the price of gold has seen an increase of Rs. 11,800 per tola during the ongoing week. The price of the precious metal went up by Rs. 1,400 per tola on Monday, Rs. 3,200 per tola on Tuesday, and Rs. 9,900 per tola on Wednesday.

During the last week, the price of gold had registered an increase in all sessions except for Friday when the price declined by Rs. 300 per tola with the aggregate increase in the week coming in at Rs. 6,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was mostly unchanged at $2,029.46 per ounce by 1339 GMT while US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,034.00.