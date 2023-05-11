UAE to Undergo an Extreme Heatwave in Coming Days

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to face extremely hot weather in the coming days, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

As temperatures rise to the mid-40s, cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience around 44°C during the day.

Similar weather patterns are also predicted for Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah, except for the eastern emirate, Fujairah, where the temperature will mostly remain near the 30°C mark.

UAE has been hit by a heatwave over the past few days. The highest recorded temperature on Wednesday was 44.1°C in Al Quaa, while on Tuesday it hit 44.9°C in Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

On Monday, the lowest temperature recorded was 13.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain, but it rose to 19.8°C by Wednesday.

Although there have been continuous high temperatures, NCM has predicted that the average temperature in the country for May will be around 32.3°C.

Meanwhile, the eastern region is expected to experience partly cloudy weather on Friday, possibly increasing humidity in some coastal areas during the night and Saturday morning.

However, temperatures in some areas may decrease by Monday, while winds up to 40 kmph may cause dust clouds.