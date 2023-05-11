5 Things You Can Enjoy With Your Family in Dubai

Dubai is the ideal destination for families with a number of activities for every age group. From thrilling adventures to leisure, Dubai has it all. Our guide lists the top five activities that families can enjoy in Dubai, including a visit to one of the world’s biggest aquariums and a fun day at the beach.

Relax at Jumeirah and Dubai Marina Beaches

Dubai features some of the world’s most stunning beaches, especially for families. Jumeirah Beach Park is a popular option, offering a range of facilities such as a large play area for kids, picnic spots, and barbeque pits.

Kite Beach is another preferred option due to its range of beach sports like volleyball, football, and boating. With many restaurants, the beach is a perfect site for a family meal.

Enjoy Bird’s Eye View from Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame is a spectacular attraction offering amazing views of the city’s skyline. The frame’s two towers are connected by a large glass bridge, forming a 150-meter-tall structure looking like a photo frame.

Visitors can take the elevator to the top to enjoy panoramic views of the city. The exhibition inside the frame shows Dubai’s history and rapid growth.

Explore Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo provide visitors with a glimpse into the world of marine life. It has one of the largest indoor aquariums in the world, housing millions of liters of fresh water and different species of aquatic life, including sharks, rays, and other exotic marine creatures.

The aquarium also offers interactive shows, including a transparent bottom boat tour and a virtual scuba diving experience, making it an educational experience for all ages.

Take a Stroll at Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is a showcase of floral artistry, offering a feast for the eyes. With over 45 million flowers on display, including an A380 aircraft, peacocks, and heart-shaped arches, it is a must-visit destination for nature lovers.

Visitors can stroll around the garden’s various paths, admiring the beauty and fragrance of the flowers. It is a delightful experience for those who appreciate the wonders of nature.

Have Fun at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts is an entertainment complex dedicated to various theme parks, each offering a unique experience. At the site, Legoland is perfect for families with young children, featuring several thrilling attractions centered around LEGO.

Meanwhile, Motiongate Dubai, inspired by Hollywood, offers a variety of amusements and rides themed around popular movies.