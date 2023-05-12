British Council Pakistan Cancels More Cambridge, Pearson and London University Exams

By Asma Sajid | Published May 12, 2023 | 11:01 am


The British Council announced on Thursday, that they have called off all Cambridge school exams that were supposed to take place on 12 May, today, due to the country’s unsafe situation.

The British Council said in their statement that they have canceled all exams for both morning and evening shifts. They added that they are in contact with Cambridge to figure out the next steps, and they will share more information as soon as they can.

The Country Director of the British Council, Amir Ramzan, and the Country Director of Cambridge International Examinations, Uzma Yousuf, showed their support for the candidates and parents in this difficult time. They said that it was a hard decision to cancel the exams on May 10, 11, and 12, but they stressed that the safety and well-being of everyone involved are their main concerns.

The statement acknowledged that the current situation has disrupted the academic journey of the students and assured them that they are doing everything they can to ensure their education continues without interruption. 

The British Council told the students that they are keeping an eye on the situation and will update them with any new information. They also emphasized their commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for the students to take their exams.

