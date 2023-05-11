Sindh Education Minister Warns Against Closing Private Schools

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Education Minister, has taken a firm position against the ‘forced’ closing of private schools in the province. The education department has released a circular in an attempt to remedy the situation.

As per the minister, private schools must continue to operate their educational facilities without interruption. He emphasized that the education department will revoke the registration of any private school that continues to remain closed without proper reasons.

Shah went on to say that all private and public schools in the province are required to follow government guidelines. In a similar incident, the Sindh government stated that, despite the continuing statewide turmoil, the scheduled matriculation examinations would not be postponed.

As a result, the secondary school examinations were completed as expected. The Board of Secondary Education’s secretary and controller of examinations also visited numerous examination centers to monitor the process.