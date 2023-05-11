Punjab Launches Actions Against Housing Schemes Built in Green Areas

The importance of protecting green areas in urban centers was stressed by Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad during a meeting to review the progress on the preparation of a master plan for 11 districts of Punjab.

The Minister emphasized that green areas should be clearly marked out in the new plan to combat pollution and to safeguard agricultural land for meeting the food requirements of the growing population.

ALSO READ National Games to Go Ahead as Scheduled Despite Unrest in Country

Murad said that new housing schemes should not be allowed in green areas, and strict action should be taken against those that have already illegally sprung up in these areas.

He also highlighted that business and commercial activities in the cities are essential to the stability of the economy, and employment opportunities can be created by promoting business and commercial activities in small towns.

The Local Government Department is preparing master plans for 11 districts, including Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

ALSO READ Sindh Education Minister Warns Against Closing Private Schools

Land Use Classification Maps for these districts have already been prepared and sent to the relevant Deputy Commissioners. After approval and notification by the concerned officials, the land use plans of these districts will be prepared, and they will be able to meet the needs of the next 20 years.

Protecting green areas is of the utmost importance in the pursuit of sustainable urban development, and it is reassuring to see that the authorities are taking this issue seriously.