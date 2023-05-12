Careem Launches Manual-Booking Rides Amid Internet Shutdown

To continue serving customers in light of the suspension of mobile internet services across Pakistan, Careem has introduced manual booking rides by launching three helplines for its customer base in Karachi.

This manual booking option is aimed at catering to critical movement primarily for educational institutions, hospitals, healthcare institutions, and airport rides.

Customers based in Karachi can pre-book a ride 90 minutes in advance by sending a text message (SMS), or a voice note on Whatsapp containing their formal request.

ALSO READ Traffic Congestion Expected in Bhara Kahu Due to Bridge Construction

To avail of the service, the customers must share their registered names and phone numbers on which their Careem account is made along with the pickup and drop-off location details, of these numbers:

+92-301-2442-739

+92-320-3581-584

+92-326-3703-258

The manual-booking rides are cash based only to ensure a smooth experience since digital payments are also being hindered by the suspension of mobile internet services. This is a limited-time service and will be operational only until the mobile internet service resumes.