Traffic Congestion Expected in Bhara Kahu Due to Bridge Construction

Travelers may experience traffic on Main Bhara Kahu Murree Road due to the installation of guard rails on the bridge under construction. The update comes from the Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s (ICTP) official Twitter account.

The department has advised travelers to keep a margin time of 15 to 20 minutes in their journeys to avoid delays or use alternate side roads in case of emergency. ICTP officers have been deployed in the area to properly supervise traffic and offer assistance to the public.

The department hasn’t mentioned when the situation will be restored.

ALSO READ Dubai to Build World’s Biggest Residential Tower in Record Time

Traffic Jams Expected Across Islamabad

According to the latest update, the PTI leadership has asked the general public to restart protests after Jummah Prayers. As a result, authorities have issued an advisory to assist the public in their travels.

As per the recent update, Srinagar Highway has been closed to all traffic. Travelers are advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations. The department has advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain up to date regarding the situation to avoid inconvenience