Karachi Police Seizes 30 Tons of Gutka

The Pak Colony police carried out a targeted raid on a gutka factory located in the Husrat Mohani Colony area. The factory, which was producing gutka worth millions of rupees every day, was raided based on a secret tip-off that led the police to Mangu Pir Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal said that the police seized more than 30 tons of gutka and various ingredients from the factory. He also said that three suspects were arrested during the operation.

ALSO READ Traffic Congestion Expected in Bhara Kahu Due to Bridge Construction

The police also found other harmful substances in the factory, such as 97 packets of Chalia weighing 2190 kg, 400 kg of lime, 23 packets of cut leaves, 32 packing wrappers, four packets of powder, one pack of rubber bands, and 52 large tubs.

The suspects have been booked and an investigation is in progress.