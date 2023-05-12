Sindh Energy Department Submits Revised PC-1 for $105 Million Solar Project

Sindh Energy Department (SED) has submitted a revised PC-1 for swift implementation of the $105 million Sindh Solar Project and to address the challenges that have stalled the initiative in the past few months.

Despite the World Bank approving the project in January 2019 and the first disbursement made in September of the same year, the overall progress rating of the solar project is maintained as ‘Moderately Unsatisfactory’ due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that came with it, reported Business Recorder.

For various reasons, all four components of the project are falling behind schedule in terms of development. Competitive bidding for the first component in Jamshoro is expected soon, and 25 sites have been commissioned for the installation of solar panels under the component, with seven remaining.

There is little on-the-ground progress to report for Component 1, but competitive bidding for three sites is set to begin soon via two separate Requests for Proposals (RfPs). The first site, in the Jamshoro district, was authorized under the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-2030 for 50 MW of utility-scale solar, with the federal Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) as the power buyer.

Component Four has seen limited development, with 300 technicians trained, and plans to redirect funds to Component Two. Current challenges include delays caused by severe flooding and federal government import restrictions.

The SED has proposed several solutions to address these issues and get the project back on track within six months. The revised PC-1 proposal to the Federal Planning Commission proposes to extend the project, reallocate funds between components, and suggest a number of flexibilities for quick implementation.