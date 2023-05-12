Transport and Aviation Sectors in Shambles Due to Recent Protests

Due to the recent law and order situation, the Metro Bus Service in Lahore has been restricted, causing severe inconvenience for the local populace.

To ensure passenger safety and prevent untoward incidents, the Metro is currently operational only between Gajumata and MAO College, while the section between MAO College and Shahdara remains closed until further notice.

Commuters who rely on the metro bus are encountering difficulties as a result of this restricted service.

According to a media report, flight operations at national airports have also been disrupted, resulting in the cancellation of over sixty domestic and international flights operated by various airlines. The cancellations have affected several major airports, including Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

As a result of the cancellation of 14 flights to and from Islamabad Airport and 12 flights to Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, numerous passengers were left stranded at the airports for hours. Long-route bus services have also been halted due to safety concerns.

Like many other sectors, the transport sector has sustained damages in the past few days due to the volatile law and order situation across Pakistan.