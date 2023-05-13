5 Must-Have Experiences for Harry Potter Fans in Dubai

Harry Potter fans traveling to Dubai are in for a treat with a number of wizardry-themed things to enjoy. There is plenty for every fan to get excited about, including spectacular dining experiences and immersive Hogwarts adventures. Here are the top five Harry Potter attractions in Dubai.

Butterbeer at the Inventing Room

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, you might not be able to, but you can still try Butterbeer in Dubai. Visit the Inventing Room at La Mer Central, where you can try a version of the famous drink made with cream soda, butter foam, vanilla ice cream, and exploding whipped cream for AED 25.

The Inventing Room is open from 12 PM to 11 PM on weekdays and from 12 PM to 12 AM on weekends.

Visit No Way Out’s School of Magic Escape Room

For those who want to feel like they’re in the world of Harry Potter, the School of Magic escape room in JLT offers an exciting experience.

Like Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the Chamber of Secrets, you can solve riddles and puzzles while interacting with magical elements such as self-igniting candles, talking walls, spell books, potions, and creatures to uncover hidden clues.

The escape room is open from Monday to Wednesday, 11 AM to midnight, and from Thursday to Sunday, 10 AM to 1 AM. The cost is AED 116, and it’s located at HDS Business Centre, JLT Cluster M.

Choose Your Wand at the Little Things

Any aspiring witch or wizard who dreams of visiting Olivanders Wand Shop in Diagon Alley can have a similar experience in Dubai at the Little Things.

With multiple locations across the city, the store sells wands for those looking to channel their inner magical abilities. Make sure to practice your swish and flick.

Have Harry-Potter Themed Party

You can now bring the Great Hall to your home with the help of the Picnic Club Dubai. They offer a Harry Potter package that includes magical-themed decorations, tableware, and more to create a party that’s perfect for Hogwarts fans. The company will set up the themed decor in any space you wish to make it a fun and unique experience.

Try on the Sorting Hat

Harry Potter fans should definitely visit the Wizarding World Shop by Fandom in the Mall of Emirates. The store sells a variety of Harry Potter merchandise, from cloaks to wands and more. You can even try on the Sorting Hat and find out which house you belong to, with Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw to choose from.

The shop features a luggage trolley that appears to lead to Platform 9 and 3/4s, making it an immersive shopping experience. The store is open daily from 10 AM to midnight.

