Dubai Police Warns Influencers Against Leaving Their Cars on The Road

Dubai Police has issued a warning to social media influencers leaving their valuables unattended in public to gain popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

While trying to show off the low crime levels in Dubai, some influencers have shared videos of leaving their cars, front doors, phones, and wallets unattended.

However, this behavior has been condemned by the Head of Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Division, Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, who stated that leaving homes and cars unprotected and valuables in public locations, is neglecting safety and may put the public at risk.

A prominent TikToker, Comp Random, has gained over 1.2 million views on a video in which he left his valuables unattended at Dubai’s Kite Beach for over an hour.

In the video, he expressed his confidence that his GoPro, iPhone, and wallet would not be stolen. He remarked that he was inspired by a story he heard about someone leaving a $60,000 purse on a table to reserve it, and joked that Dubai is the only place where you can do such a thing.

According to Gallup’s Global Law and Order reports from 2021 and 2020, UAE has been ranked as one of the top five safest countries for people strolling at night alone.

In February last year, the travel insurance website, InsureMyTrip, recognized Dubai as one of the safest destinations for female solo travelers.