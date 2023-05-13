Cambridge Makes Important Announcement About Canceled Exams

Cambridge International has made an announcement regarding the resumption of exams in Pakistan. In an email sent to school heads and administrators on Saturday, it stated that exams will resume from Monday 15 May 2023. The exams scheduled for 10, 11, and 12 May were canceled due to safety concerns following protests across the country.

The email mentioned that Cambridge prioritized the safety of Pakistani candidates in the past few days, following the British Council’s decision.

Therefore, exams will be held in line with the Cambridge timetable, and candidates are advised to report to the designated exam venues as per the Statement of Entry and Venue Letter. Cambridge expressed its appreciation for the support of the school administrators during this challenging time.

The email informed that results will not be based on School Assessed Grades and schools will not be asked to collect a Portfolio of Evidence of candidates’ work. Instead, grades will be based on the examinations that the candidates take.

It was also clarified that candidates whose exams were canceled can still receive a result if they have sat for at least one eligible component and completed at least 15 percent of the total assessment in the June 2023 exam series.

The email elaborated that there is a well-established process for awarding results in such cases. When a candidate is absent from an exam component for an acceptable reason, Cambridge uses their performance in the components they took to calculate their performance in the components they did not take.

There is a detailed explanation of this process available on the Cambridge website. Lastly, the email clarified that assessed marks are not an average grade, a forecast grade provided by the school, or the candidate’s mock exam grade.