Exclusive: Mobile Internet Services to be Restored Shortly

Mobile internet services in the country, which have been suspended since the evening of May 9, are expected to be restored shortly.

Highly placed sources in telecom industry told ProPakistani that they have received intimation from relevant authorities regarding the restoration of data services.

When asked about the restoration of data networks, a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson confirmed that an intimation is underway for mobile telecom operators to restore internet services on cellular networks.

The mobile broadband services were suspended across Pakistan on the evening of May 9 (Tuesday) following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The services were suspended on directions of the Ministry of Interior.