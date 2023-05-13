PPSC Postpones Written Examination Amidst Political Turmoil

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced on Friday that the Provincial Management Service (PMS) exam, originally scheduled for 16 May, has been postponed indefinitely. This was due to escalating unrest and violent protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

A spokesperson from the PPSC cited the current situation in the country as the reason for this decision and assured that a new date for the exam will be communicated later.

The situation had become increasingly volatile, leading provincial authorities to close educational institutions as a precautionary measure. The uncertainty surrounding the law and order situation in the province escalated as protestors breached a high-security zone and caused widespread damage to public and private property.

The Punjab School Education Department had resultantly released a notification on 10 May, declaring a temporary closure of all private and public schools for two days, 11 and 12 May.