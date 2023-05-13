A Tribute to Mothers: Exploring Motherhood During Cancer

The idea of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals, where patients receive quality cancer care irrespective of their ability to pay, is a phenomenal tribute to a mother.

Each day, people get equitable access to world-class cancer care with the knowledge that Shaukat Khanum Hospitals are JCI Enterprise Accredited, a testament to the quality of care and treatment that matches international standards.

On this Mother’s Day, let us honour the brave mothers fighting cancer as patients or as caregivers of family members with cancer.

Cancer treatment can sometimes be prolonged, lasting for a year or more.

It requires immense strength and patience to endure physical, psychological, and financial challenges while navigating life-altering choices, for example, staying at home and caring for younger children or undertaking a journey to seek specialised treatment for an ill child.

Throughout the arduous process of cancer care, mothers often prioritise treatment, attend appointments and go the extra mile to ensure children receive all the care necessary for treatment and recovery.

Read below about the experiences of five iron-willed mothers and explore motherhood during cancer:

Never lose hope – Minsa’s mother

“My daughter is suffering from kidney cancer and is receiving treatment from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore, for the past year. She just had her last chemotherapy session. My daughter is very young, and it is difficult for her to understand what is happening. However, we have managed to get through this challenging journey so far with the help of this hospital.”

“She is doing fine now, Alhamdulillah. Minsa even completed two levels of classes, playgroup and nursery, with the help of the hospital’s schooling programme for paediatric patients (Shaukat Khanum Hospitals have a dedicated schooling programme for children undergoing treatment).”

“On this Mother’s Day, I would like to tell other mothers that you must never lose hope if you ever feel stuck in any problem. Find places like Shaukat Khanum Hospital where you will always find a glimmer of hope.”

Fight for yourself and for your children – Saadia

“I am a mother of three children and a homemaker from Multan. I received treatment for breast cancer at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore. When I look back at my cancer journey, I know there were days when I felt like giving up, but the thought of my children kept me going.”

“To mothers recently diagnosed with cancer, I want to say that there will be days when you may feel disappointed, but you must fight for yourself and for your children. Soon, you will survive this tough journey, returning to a normal life, just like I did.”

Someone has to share the pain – Ahmad’s mother

“Ahmad was four years old when he was diagnosed with blood cancer. My husband could not bear to see his son’s suffering and would avoid Ahmad. Somehow, God gave me the strength to stay by his side during chemotherapy sessions and regular testing.It was not easy.”

At one point, the veins in his arms became inaccessible, and blood had to be drawn from his feet. I can still hear the echoes of his shrieks. But even when it is difficult, someone must stay by the child’s side to share the burden of pain.”

“I appreciate all the staff at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre who took care of my child just as a mother would. He received special care as a child at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and had access to a playroom (dedicated playing area for children undergoing treatment with toys, educational materials, and activities to enhance intellectual and motor skills) to divert his attention from treatment.”

Find your strength – Zainab

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, my mind was unwilling to accept the news. My son was quite young at that time and remained unaware of how his mother’s world had suddenly turned upside down.”

“I did not want to upset him, and I remember taking extra care to be strong for him, and this for me, became a source of great strength to fight cancer.”

My mom gives me courage – Ahsan, a cancer patient.

“I was around twelve years old when I became ill and was diagnosed with cancer. My treatment is ongoing and on this Mother’s Day, I want to tell you the best thing about my mom: she gives me courage. When she is around, I feel as if nothing bad can happen to me.”

Our mothers are superwomen who are essential partners in this fight against cancer. They demonstrate immense strength, patience and love, and do everything possible to comfort children going through the toughest battle of their lives.

Cajoling them for another diagnostic test or another chemotherapy session; teaching them how to read and write, but most importantly, teaching them that they must go on because there is life after cancer.

At Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre – a symbol of the enduring love of a son for his mother, we celebrate Mother’s Day by thanking all of the mothers who fill the journey of cancer treatment with strength and hope, and inspire millions with their unwavering strength and commitment.

