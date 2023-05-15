Oppo F23 5G Launched With 120Hz Screen and 67W Charging for $304

Oppo F23 5G has been officially introduced in India as the newest addition to the F-series. This phone is identical to the Oppo A98 that was launched in Malaysia last month. It may arrive in other markets with a different name and price tag.
Oppo F23 boasts a 6.72-inch IPS LCD 1080p resolution, accompanied by a 120Hz refresh rate. The display incorporates a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front-facing camera. Its main chipset is the mid-range Snapdragon 695 which was introduced in late 2021.
Moving to the rear, there is a 64MP main sensor accompanied by a 2MP monochrome module and a 2MP microscope camera, offering super closeup shots.
For memory, there is 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. On the software front, it runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
Additional features include stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added convenience.
The Oppo F23 5G is available in two color options: Cool Black and Bold Gold. The device is offered in a single configuration of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, priced at $304.
Oppo F23 5G Specificatoins
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide)
- Colors: Cool Black, Bold Gold
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging
- Price: $304