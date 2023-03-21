Oppo’s Most Powerful Phones Launched in China

Oppo has unveiled its latest Find X6 series, which boasts improvements in every aspect, including the most impressive camera system yet. For now, we are only getting the Find X6 and X6 Pro and they are limited to China.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

The device boasts a 6.82-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Oppo asserts that this is the world’s brightest panel, with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Internally, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (256GB model, UFS 4.0) or 16 GB RAM with 256/512 GB, UFS 4.0). There is no memory card slot for expansion.

Oppo claims to be introducing the ‘Three Main Camera era.’ All three cameras on the rear of the Find X6 Pro include the most massive sensors in the smartphone world in their respective positions.

The primary camera has the 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor, which is also used in the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro, along with a 23mm f/1.8 lens. The ultrawide lens is a 15mm f/2.2, and it houses a 1/1.56-inch IMX890 sensor, which is one of the most extensive sensors used in an ultrawide camera to date. It can double as a macro sensor for closeup shots.

Furthermore, there is a periscope unit that features a 65mm equivalent focal length, the same 1/1.56-inch IMX890 sensor, and a bright f/2.6 aperture – both are firsts on a periscope camera. It is capable of 6x hybrid zoom.

Oppo is additionally expanding the capabilities of its latest cameras using its proprietary MariSilicon X imaging processor, providing quicker focusing and precision, as well as an industry-leading 42% image stabilization range for the periscope camera.

As for the front camera, it features a 32MP IMX709 sensor, the same as the Oppo Find X5 Pro. It has a broad 21mm f/2.4 lens in front of it.

The Find X6 Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 100W Super VOOC wired charging (28 minutes to 100%) and 50W Air VOOC wireless charging (52 minutes to 100%). Oppo claims that the battery will retain 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charging cycles, twice the industry standard.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro has a starting price of $946 in China.

Oppo Find X6

The Find X6 features a Dimensity 9200 chipset and is equipped with a 6.74-inch 1080p display with a 40Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Find X6 is also only IP64-rated.

While maintaining the 50MP resolution of all three cameras, the Find X6 downgrades the primary sensor to the IMX890, matching the telephoto camera. The ultrawide camera features the smaller JN1 (1/2.76-inch) sensor but is still capable of autofocus and offers macro shots as close as 3cm. The industry-leading periscope zoom is the most significant feature.

The Find X6 has a slightly smaller 4,800 mAh battery with 80W wired charging and it lacks wireless charging support.

The vanilla version has a starting price of $655.

Keep in mind that both these phones are only available in China for now.

Specifications