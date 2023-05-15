Pakistan Likely to Boycott Sri Lanka Test Series If Asia Cup Model is Opposed

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened to withdraw from the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in June if Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decides to oppose the proposed hybrid model of the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

According to the hybrid model, the Asia Cup will be split into two phases, with the first phase taking place in Pakistan and the second phase at a neutral venue.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Advises Jay Shah to Act Like a Leader If He Wants to Become ICC Chief

One of the key aspects of this model is that India would only be involved in the second phase and would not play in Pakistan. This arrangement aims to address the political tensions between the neighboring countries.

Pakistan’s threat to withdraw from the Test series against Sri Lanka reflects the gravity of the situation and their commitment to host the 2023 Asia Cup, in some capacity at least.

Sources have revealed that the PCB is disappointed with Sri Lanka’s alleged resistance to the plan, highlighting the need for flexibility and understanding in such sensitive matters.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds and whether a resolution can be reached that satisfies all parties involved. Nonetheless, this development underscores the complexities of hosting international cricket and the delicate balance required to navigate through geopolitical challenges while keeping the spirit of the game intact.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Also Responds to Imam’s Controversial Tweet

The 2023 Asia Cup is set to be held in September, prior to the start of the ODI World Cup in India. Pakistan has stated that they will not participate in the mega event if they are not allowed to host the Asia Cup.