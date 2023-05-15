Najam Sethi Advises Jay Shah to Act Like a Leader If He Wants to Become ICC Chief

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has urged Jay Shah to act like a leader if he wants to head the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the future.

Advising the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Sethi stated that Jay Shah should unite the cricketing world rather than end the ties with other cricket teams.

The PCB Chairman further added that if the Asian Cricket Council breaks by isolating Pakistan while Shah runs the council, it will tarnish his reputation in the cricketing world.

Najam Sethi went on to say that the Pakistan Cricket Board has always extended its support to Asian cricket teams when they face difficulties in the past and will continue to do so.

“When the Australians pulled out of their matches with Afghanistan, we stepped in and bailed them out so that they could get some money out of these matches,” said Najam Sethi.

Sethi remarked that every team has visited Pakistan for bilateral series in the recent past and had no issues. Therefore, he questioned why India was raising issues of security.

The PCB Chairman also made it clear that the PCB has no intention of threatening any board and is keen to solve problems and offer a way forward.

“I could have easily said that if India is not going to come and play in Pakistan, we will not play in India, but I tried to find a hybrid model,” Najam Sethi concluded.