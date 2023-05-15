Priceless Mongolian Golden Eagle in Pakistan Dies

A news release, on Sunday, reported the sad passing of a female Mongolian golden eagle dubbed the Regent Empress of Asia at the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ECFA) in Pakistan. This magnificent bird was valued at over Rs. 150 million and was quite large.

As per Dr. Fraz Mian, the falconry’s spokesperson, the sudden death of this extraordinary bird is suspected to have been caused by the Paramyxovirus. This virus affects both wild and domestic birds and can cause damage to their digestive, nervous, and respiratory systems, ultimately leading to their death.

The spokesperson also revealed that this regal bird belonged to the Aquila Crysaetos family of Accipitridae, commonly known as the golden eagle, and was between 14 and 18 months old.

The bird had impressive abilities, including diving at speeds up to 320 km/hour, gliding at speeds over 190 km/hour, and reaching horizontal speeds of over 127 km/hour. Golden eagles are known for their agility, swiftness, and sharp, powerful talons used for snatching prey.