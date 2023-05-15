Lahore Residents Protest Against Renaming of Historic Central Model School

A decision to rename Lahore’s Central Model School has sparked widespread protests, resulting in severe traffic jams in the provincial capital of Punjab.

The school, renowned for its rich history and esteemed legacy, has become the center of controversy following the announcement of the name change.

The decision has faced vehement opposition from students, parents, and local residents who argue that the change is unnecessary and will only lead to confusion.

Many believe that altering the school’s name would erase its cherished heritage and diminish its significance in the educational landscape.

Concerned parents have expressed worries about the future prospects of their children, stating that the rebranding of Central Model School as Daanish School could jeopardize their educational journey.

Established in 1883, the school has been a cornerstone of Lahore’s education system for over a century. It is widely recognized as one of the finest educational institutions in the city, renowned for its academic excellence and boasting an impressive list of accomplished alumni.

To the surprise of many, the Punjab government recently announced that the school would be renamed as Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence, highlighting its status as an institution offering a unique educational package.

However, students and parents have united in protest against the proposed name change, with gatherings taking place outside the school premises.

The protests have caused significant disruption, particularly in the vicinity of the school, resulting in traffic congestion along Multan Road and Lower Mall.

The demonstrations show no signs of abating, leaving the city grappling with ongoing traffic chaos that disrupts the daily routine of its residents.

Parents who participated in the protest fervently appealed to the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) to take notice of the situation and ensure the future of their children is safeguarded.

Teachers of the school have also voiced their opposition to the proposed change, emphasizing the institution’s outstanding performance and historical significance as reasons to avoid any experimental alterations.

Currently, the school operates under a Board of Governors (BoG), overseeing its administration and affairs.

According to the school’s website, notable alumni include the late former Chief Justice of Pakistan Naseem Hassan Shah, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Shujat Hussain, former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Rameez Raja (former chairman of the PCB), renowned journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir, and esteemed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, among many other accomplished individuals who have graduated from the institution.