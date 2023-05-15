Social Media Apps Start Recovering in Pakistan

Social media websites are starting to recover around Pakistan on multiple internet connections.

Twitter and Facebook apps are now working on Nayatel, PTCL, as well as other ISPs. This also includes their web versions on desktops, laptops, and other devices. YouTube’s web version, however, is still unable to connect, although the phone app is working fine, at least on Nayatel.

Some PTCL users are able to connect to YouTube’s website but some aren’t. StormFiber users are also connecting to Twitter and Facebook without any issues, but YouTube is still blocked for some.

It is clear that some social network outlets are starting to recover, but it’s far from being completely fixed. Let us know in the comments if social media apps and websites are working for you.