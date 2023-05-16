FIA and Interpol Arrest Murder Suspect in Saudi Arabia

A collaborative effort between Interpol, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and authorities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has led to the apprehension of a murder suspect named Rashid Mahmood, as per reports on Tuesday.

FIA’s NCB Interpol conducted a successful operation to arrest Rashid Mahmood, who was wanted in connection with a murder case. Subsequently, he was extradited from Saudi Arabia and brought back to Pakistan.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Rashid Mahmood had been sought by the Qila Didar Police in Gujranwala for his alleged involvement in a murder case. The case against him was filed in 2010.

Following a request from the relevant district police, the NCB Interpol Pakistan issued a red notice to seek Rashid Mahmood’s arrest. After the suspect was apprehended, he was transported to Islamabad Airport via an international flight.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, FIA Immigration handed over Rashid Mahmood to the concerned police authorities. This successful apprehension was made possible due to the coordination between Interpol Pakistan and Interpol Saudi Arabia.