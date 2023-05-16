Honda to Launch Electric HR-V in Europe

Honda unveiled the all-new e:Ny1 in Offenbach, Germany, this week for the European market. This is Honda’s second battery electric vehicle (BEV) in Europe after the Honda e hatchback.

The EV looks almost exactly like the HR-V with a few new styling cues such as a unique paint job, multi-spoke alloy wheels, front panel in place of a grille, and a new Honda emblem signature on the rear hatch.

The interior is also largely the same as Honda HR-V with a few key differences such as ambient lighting, a large infotainment unit, and a new gear selector.

The SUV is built on the company’s new e:N Architecture F — a front-wheel-drive platform with a high-rigidity structure, low center of gravity, and smoother under-floor aerodynamics for efficiency.

The e:Ny1’s platform has a lightweight powertrain with 200 horsepower and 310 Newton meters of torque. The motor is powered by a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery that allows for a 412 km WLTP-rated range.

DC-fast charging can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 45 minutes. Essentially, the e:Ny1 is similar to the e:NS1 from China, but with a different name.

The launch date and prices are unknown.