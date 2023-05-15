April’s Best Selling Cars Includes Some Heavy-Hitters

After a slight recovery in car sales in March 2023, Pakistan’s auto sector lost momentum again.

Last month, carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 4,463 vehicles, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) decline of 52%, and a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 80%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) in particular, saw a slight increase in sales that allowed for better monthly sales, while Honda Atlas, Pak Suzuki, and Hyundai Nishat, all saw a major decline.

The March 2023 list of best-selling cars is as follows:

#5: Toyota Fortuner

The disproportionate sales of cars continue as the ultra-expensive Toyota Fortuner became the 5th best-selling vehicle in Pakistan last month. According to the data, Toyota sold 304 units of the Fortuner, making it the second best-selling SUV in Pakistan despite its huge price tag.

#4: Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson has become a consistent performer as of late, surpassing its Korean twin, Kia Sportage, as Pakistan’s most popular crossover SUV. The data suggest that Hyundai sold 315 units of Tucson last month, making it the best-selling crossover SUV in Pakistan for the second time in a row.

#3: Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux (Revo specifically) has become immensely popular in Pakistan as of late. While economy cars are struggling to gain traction, this truck is selling like candy amid crippling inflation.

According to details, Toyota sold 637 units of Hilux last month. A possible reason for this could be fleet sales. Regardless, such strong sales are curious for a truck that costs well over Rs. 1 crore.

#2: Toyota Corolla

Toyota remains one of Pakistan’s headliners to this day, despite a massive increase in prices. According to the latest data, Toyota sold 720 units of Corolla in April, becoming the second best-selling car in Pakistan, despite being an almost decade-old sedan with a massive price tag.

ALSO READ Honda to Finally Restart Car Assembly After Two Months

#1: Suzuki Alto

Alto continues its reign of supremacy after making a comeback in March. After two dreadful months, Suzuki Alto reclaimed its position as Pakistan’s best-selling car. In March, Suzuki sold 820 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in April.

Since the company’s operations are still wishy-washy due to a turbulent economy, this success for Alto seems temporary.