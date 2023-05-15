Govt Reduces Price of Petrol by Rs. 12, Diesel Slashed by Rs. 30 Per Liter

In a much-needed relief for the masses, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday announced a decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

Under the revised prices announced by the finance minister, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs. 12 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs. 30 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the government kept the price of petrol unchanged at Rs. 282 per liter. However, a slight cut was announced in the price of high-speed diesel, which saw its price go down by Rs. 5 liter to Rs. 288.

Weekly inflation in the country is above 48 percent on a year-on-year basis as per the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB). The high prices of both petrol and diesel over the previous year are a major contributing factor toward the rampant inflation.