Task Force Formed to Review Pay Scale System for Higher Education Institutions

The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives on Tuesday established a special Task Force to review the Pay Scale System for human resource (HR) recruitment in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The purpose of this task force is to develop an improved pay scale system that will attract and retain top-quality HR in the field of HEIs. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that recruiting and retaining top talent in the higher education sector is key to developing a knowledge economy.

In today’s era of disruption and innovation, tertiary education plays a pivotal role in driving technology transfer and socio-economic uplift, said the minister, and added that he believes that highly trained HR personnel are a vital component of the innovative ecosystem, contributing to paradigm shifts within the sector.

To maintain competitiveness in the global academic and research landscape and enhance the global positioning of Pakistan’s higher education sector, it is essential to have competent faculty and staff. The introduction of new competitive, performance, and market-based pay scales should help attract and retain the best resources, enabling Pakistan to lead in research and academia.

Currently, the higher education sector in Pakistan lacks standardized pay scales, with institutions following either the Basic Pay Scale (BPS) or their own pay scales. Universities that adhere to the BPS are not consistently implementing the pay and allowances prescribed by the respective government. Instead, they are practicing modified versions of the BPS, with new or existing allowances above the prescribed rates.

These variations in BPS scales across universities have created salary discrepancies, resulting in demotivation, dissatisfaction, and conflicts among faculty and staff. Furthermore, this situation has negatively impacted the quality of education and research in the country. Departing from the BPS has also raised audit objections, and numerous audit paras are currently under consideration in Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Implementing a new pay scale system will address these disparities and promote a fair and just compensation system for universities and HEIs. The new pay scale will be equitable, transparent, and reflective of market rates while providing performance-based incentives and rewards for top performers.