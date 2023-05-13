Federal Board Announces New Exam Dates

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced new dates for the postponed matriculation exams. The new date sheet for intermediate exams has also been released.

According to the FBISE, the schedule of new dates has been uploaded on the official website. Students can now check the revised schedule and prepare accordingly.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing uncertain political situation in Pakistan. However, the board has said that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly without disruptions.

Intermediate students and their parents are advised to keep a close eye on FBISE’s official website for any further updates or a revised exam schedule.

All FBISE exams scheduled for 10, 11, and 12 May were canceled earlier this week to ensure the safety of students, their families, and the board staff, in view of violent protests that had erupted across the country.