How to Apply For World Bank Scholarships Program

The World Bank Scholarships Program offers opportunities for developing country nationals through its Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP). This program provides scholarships to students who wish to pursue a master’s degree in a development-related field.

Participating Programs

The JJ/WBGSP offers scholarships for 45 master’s programs in 27 universities across the United States, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Japan.

These programs cover key areas of development, including economic policy management, tax policy, and infrastructure management.

Applicants must be admitted to one of the 45 participating programs to be eligible for the scholarship.

Application Deadline

The next application window will remain open until 26 May 2023.

Scholarship Package

Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive scholarship package.

This includes tuition coverage, a monthly living stipend, round-trip airfare, health insurance, and a travel allowance.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be a national of a World Bank member developing country, the complete list is available on the World Bank website .

They must hold a bachelor’s degree earned at least three years prior to the application deadline.

They must have three or more years of development-related work experience.

They must also be admitted unconditionally to one of the participating master’s programs outside their country of citizenship and residence.

Selection Process

The selection process involves a thorough review of applications.

Factors such as professional experience, recommendations, commitment to the home country, and educational background are considered.

The finalists are presented to the JJ/WBG Steering Committee for approval.

The JJ/WBGSP is a valuable opportunity for developing country nationals to acquire a high-quality education and contribute to their country’s development. By investing in these scholars, the World Bank aims to foster sustainable growth and improve living conditions in developing nations.