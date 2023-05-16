How to Apply For World Bank Scholarships Program

The World Bank Scholarships Program offers opportunities for developing country nationals through its Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP). This program provides scholarships to students who wish to pursue a master’s degree in a development-related field.
Participating Programs
- The JJ/WBGSP offers scholarships for 45 master’s programs in 27 universities across the United States, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Japan.
- These programs cover key areas of development, including economic policy management, tax policy, and infrastructure management.
- Applicants must be admitted to one of the 45 participating programs to be eligible for the scholarship.
Application Deadline
- The next application window will remain open until 26 May 2023.
Scholarship Package
- Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive scholarship package.
- This includes tuition coverage, a monthly living stipend, round-trip airfare, health insurance, and a travel allowance.
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must be a national of a World Bank member developing country, the complete list is available on the World Bank website.
- They must hold a bachelor’s degree earned at least three years prior to the application deadline.
- They must have three or more years of development-related work experience.
- They must also be admitted unconditionally to one of the participating master’s programs outside their country of citizenship and residence.
Selection Process
- The selection process involves a thorough review of applications.
- Factors such as professional experience, recommendations, commitment to the home country, and educational background are considered.
- The finalists are presented to the JJ/WBG Steering Committee for approval.
The JJ/WBGSP is a valuable opportunity for developing country nationals to acquire a high-quality education and contribute to their country’s development. By investing in these scholars, the World Bank aims to foster sustainable growth and improve living conditions in developing nations.