New European Research Will Help Prevent Miscarriage

Danish researchers have conducted a study called Copenhagen Pregnancy Loss (COPL), which has found that taking a blood test after a miscarriage as early as the fifth week of pregnancy can provide insights into why it occurred and potentially lead to preventive treatments.

The researchers offered this blood test to all women who experienced a miscarriage and visited the emergency room at Hvidovre Hospital. The aim was to determine if the fetus had a chromosome anomaly, which is the cause of 50 to 60 percent of miscarriages.

The project’s objective is to develop treatments, offer support, and gather data to better understand pregnancy loss and women’s health.

Miscarriage affects one in ten women, and rates are higher in countries where pregnancies occur later in a woman’s childbearing years. The blood test can help identify chromosome anomalies and enable doctors to assess the risks of future miscarriages and create appropriate treatment plans. Even if no anomalies are found, doctors can investigate further to determine the cause of the miscarriage.

The study was led by Danish gynecologist Henriette Svarre Nielsen and her research team and was published in The Lancet. Nielsen aims to change the current practice in Denmark, where such tests are typically offered only after a woman has experienced three miscarriages occurring after the tenth week of pregnancy. She believes that this criterion is outdated and hopes to expand access to the blood test.